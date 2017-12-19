Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,133.35, up 1.71 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $3.06 on 15.8 million shares.

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX:AAB). Financial Services. Up one cent, or 5.41 per cent, to 19.5 cents on 10.8 million shares.

Horizonte Minerals Plc. (TSX:HZM). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 7.14 per cent, to 7.5 cents on 8.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.23, or 5.97 per cent, to $21.85 on 7.5 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 2.12 per cent, to $3.23 on 4.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up two cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $10.98 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX:ARE). Engineering and construction. Up six cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $19.91 on 168,422 shares. The company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve a $1.5-billion takeover by Chinese firm CCCC International Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company Ltd.