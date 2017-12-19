SNC-Lavalin names former top federal bureaucrat Kevin Lynch as company chairman
MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin has selected former top federal bureaucrat Kevin Lynch as its new chairman.
The Montreal-based engineering and construction firm (TSX:SNC) says Lynch will take over on Jan. 1, replacing Lawrence Stevenson who is retiring.
Lynch was elected a company director and appointed vice-chairman last May.
He has been vice-chairman of BMO Financial Group since 2010. Prior to that he was clerk of the Privy Council, secretary to cabinet and head of the federal public service.
Stevenson joined SNC-Lavalin's board of directors in 1999 and was appointed chairman in March 2015.