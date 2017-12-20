Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 26.32 points to 16,159.67, a record high)

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 72 cents, or 3.30 per cent, to $21.13 on 7.3 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up $1.62, or 11.60 per cent, to $15.59 on 6.9 million shares. The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company lost US$275 million in its third quarter, although its revenue ($226 million) and adjusted earnings (16 million or three cents per share) were better than analysts were expecting.

NeuLion Inc. (TSX:NLN). Communication Services. Up 12 cents, or 29.27 per cent, to 53 cents on 6.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $3.02 on 5.7 million shares. The U.S. Department of Commerce has slightly lowered the massive duties it plans to impose on imports of Bombardier C Series commercial jets. In its final determination released Wednesday, the department said it will impose duties of 292.21 per cent, down from 299.45 per cent in the preliminary phase. The change was caused by a reduction in the countervailing duty to 212.39 per cent, while the anti-dumping duty remains at 79.82 per cent.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down seven cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $7.03 on 5.03 million shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Oil and gas. Up 20 cents, or 4.87 per cent, to $4.31 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: