Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 22.96 points to 16,182.63, a record high)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $3.07 on 9.5 million shares. Bombardier Transportation has signed a deal with Mercitalia Rail, a major freight rail operator in Italy, for 40 locomotives and 16 years of fleet maintenance. Based on the list price, the contract is valued at approximately C$316.8 million. Also, Toronto regional transit agency Metrolinx says it is cutting more than half of the light rail vehicles (from 182 to 76) from a $770-million supply order with Bombardier Transportation for the original order for the Eglinton Crosstown project. The new contract is worth $392 million.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down 18 cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $9.65 on 7.9 million shares.

Imperial Metals Corporation Rights (TSX:III.RT). Miner. Up 1.5 cents, or 300.00 per cent, to two cents on 7.8 million shares.

Posera Ltd. (TSX:PAY). Application Software. Up eight cents, or 34.04 per cent, to 31.5 cents on 5.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 77 cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $21.90 on 4.1 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up 31 cents, or 3.92 per cent, to $8.21 on 3.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 46 cents, or 3.18 per cent, to $14.93 on 3.1 million shares. The medical marijuana producer says it has committed to a $10-million equity investment in the venture merging luxury marijuana brands Ontario-based Tokyo Smoke and British Columbia-based DOJA Cannabis Company, which is expected to be renamed Hiku Brand Co. Ltd.