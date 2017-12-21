Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (up 22.96 points to 16,182.63, a record high)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $3.07 on 9.5 million shares. Bombardier Transportation has signed a deal with Mercitalia Rail, a major freight rail operator in Italy, for 40 locomotives and 16 years of fleet maintenance. Based on the list price, the contract is valued at approximately C$316.8 million. Also, Toronto regional transit agency Metrolinx says it is cutting more than half of the light rail vehicles (from 182 to 76) from a $770-million supply order with Bombardier Transportation for the original order for the Eglinton Crosstown project. The new contract is worth $392 million.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down 18 cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $9.65 on 7.9 million shares.
Imperial Metals Corporation Rights (TSX:III.RT). Miner. Up 1.5 cents, or 300.00 per cent, to two cents on 7.8 million shares.
Posera Ltd. (TSX:PAY). Application Software. Up eight cents, or 34.04 per cent, to 31.5 cents on 5.2 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 77 cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $21.90 on 4.1 million shares.
Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up 31 cents, or 3.92 per cent, to $8.21 on 3.8 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 46 cents, or 3.18 per cent, to $14.93 on 3.1 million shares. The medical marijuana producer says it has committed to a $10-million equity investment in the venture merging luxury marijuana brands Ontario-based Tokyo Smoke and British Columbia-based DOJA Cannabis Company, which is expected to be renamed Hiku Brand Co. Ltd.
MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF). Health care. Up 15 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $16.12 on 1.03 million shares. The medical marijuana producer says it has signed an agreement to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart, subject to Health Canada approving Shoppers Drug Mart's application to dispense medical marijuana. MedReleaf says it expects that its products will be sold online, as Canadian regulations do not currently allow for the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.