US economy grew at solid 3.2 per cent rate in third quarter
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2
The figure was revised down from last month's estimate of 3.3
Still, the 3.2
President Donald Trump has pointed to these gains as evidence his economic program is producing results. Many economists believe GDP growth this quarter could hit 3
Congress this week passed a major tax overhaul, giving Trump the biggest legislative achievement of his first year in office. Economists believe the proposal will boost growth temporarily in 2018 and possibly 2019. But then they forecast that the positive effects will fade, with slower growth going forward due to higher interest rates stemming from the bigger government deficits.
But at the moment, economists are optimistic about growth prospects. The Federal Reserve's Atlanta regional bank is forecasting GDP growth could hit 3.3
Trump has predicted the tax cuts will be "rocket fuel" for the economy and many economists are looking for a growth spurt next year.
"The economy is rock solid for now and with fiscal stimulus kicking in next month, the economy's afterburners could put this economy's rocketing growth rate into even higher orbit," Chris Rupkey, chief financial analyst at MUFG Union Bank in New York, said in reaction to the new GDP report.
For all of 2017, the economy is expected to grow around 2.3
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, is forecasting growth of 2.9
This forecast is in line with other analysts who see only a temporary gain from the tax cuts. They are at odds with forecasts of the Trump administration that the tax cuts will spur significant momentum that will lift the economy to sustained annual GDP gains of 3
The report on third quarter growth was the government's third and final look at the quarter. The economy showed resilience last quarter in the face of two hurricanes: Harvey, which hit Texas in late August, and Irma, which battered Florida in September.
The U.S. economy is benefiting from a pickup in global growth, a healthy job market, which supports consumer spending, and a drop in the value of the dollar against other major currencies, which makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets.
What you need to know:
— Business investment in equipment shot up at a 10.8
— Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70
— Government spending and investment rose for the first time in three quarters, with spending by state and local governments revised to a small positive from a slight negative in the previous report.
— Housing construction fell for a second quarter, but the drop was not as severe as previously reported.
— The 1.5
—GDP growth has averaged around 2