US durable goods orders rise 1.3 per cent in November
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose last month by 1.3
The increase in orders for durable goods — products meant to last at least three years — comes after a 0.4
American industry continues to look healthy, helped by an improving world economy and a lower dollar, which makes U.S.-made products less expensive to buy around the world.
Orders for commercial aircraft — a category that swings wildly from month to month — rose 14.5
Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders fell 0.1
What you need to know:
--October's durable goods orders figure was upgraded; Orders fell 0.4
--The category that tracks business investment fell 0.1
--October's reading for the business investment category was revised upward from a 0.5
--Orders for
--Orders for machinery fell 1.1