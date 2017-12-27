Toronto, U.S. stock markets rise in first trading day after holiday weekend

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up moderately this morning in the first day of trading since the holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.86 points to 16,196.13, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.77 points to 24,776.98. The S&P 500 index was up 3.14 points to 2,683.64 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 18.13 points to 6,954.38.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.05 cents US, up from Friday's average price of 78.38 cents US.

The February crude contract was down 24 cents to US$59.73 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up seven cents to US$2.71 per mmBTU.