US pending home sales rose a slight 0.2 per cent in November
WASHINGTON — Slightly more people signed contracts in November to buy homes — with pending sales rising just 0.2
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending home sales was 109.5 in November. The modest increase follows a 3.5
More Americans are shopping for homes as the economy has improved. The low 4.1
In November, the number of signed contracts rose in the Northeast and Midwest but slumped in the South and West.
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.
The pending sales index has improved just 0.8
The number of homes listed for sale has dropped nearly 10
With home prices rising faster than incomes, it's leading to the risk that people seeking homes could be priced out of the market. This, in turn, has caused homes to remain on the market for fewer days.
Some of the financial pressures from rising home prices have been minimized by cheaper borrowing costs.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said last week that the rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.94