Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,221.95, up 18.82 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 93 cents, or 11.61 per cent, to $8.94 on 27.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $2.64, or 9.51 per cent, to $30.41 on 12.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $1.10, or 6.51 per cent, to $18.00 on 5.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $3.01 on 4.7 million shares.