Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,221.95, up 18.82 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 93 cents, or 11.61 per cent, to $8.94 on 27.3 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $2.64, or 9.51 per cent, to $30.41 on 12.8 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $1.10, or 6.51 per cent, to $18.00 on 5.9 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $3.01 on 4.7 million shares.
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Down 25 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $25.83 on 3.4 million shares.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
Photos: The 'Craziest Lobster' contest draws unusual photos of fishermens' bizarre catches
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Meet the retired Toronto homicide detective hired to investigate the Shermans’ deaths