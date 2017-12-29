Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,209.13, down 12.82 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 66 cents, or 7.38 per cent, to $9.60 on 51.9 million shares.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Down five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $25.78 on 21.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 67 cents, or 2.20 per cent, to $29.74 on 19.4 million shares.

OpenText Corp. (TSX:OTEX). Application software. Up five cents, or 0.11 per cent, $44.71 on 12.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up 70 cents, or 3.89 per cent, to $18.70 on 8.9 million shares.

Agrium Inc. (TSX:AGU). Agriculture. Up 48 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $144.58 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: