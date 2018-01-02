Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.
TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20 broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile (
Partner Robert Hickman tells the
In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.
Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.