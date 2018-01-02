Nutrien shares begin trading on TSX and NYSE after Agrium, Potash Corp. merger

SASKATOON — Shares of Nutrien Ltd., the company created by the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., started trading on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges today.

The company traded under the ticker symbol NTR.

The merger saw shareholders receive 0.40 Nutrien shares for each common share of PotashCorp they owned and 2.23 Nutrien shares for each Agrium share they owned.

The companies first announced the deal in 2016 but did not receive the final regulatory permission required to complete the deal until last week.

Chuck Magro, Agrium's chief executive, assumed the same role at the merged company, while PotashCorp chief executive Jochen Tilk became executive chairman.