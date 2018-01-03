Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,371.55, up 61.56 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up $2.36, or 19.97 per cent, to $14.18 on 64.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $3.53, or 10.91 per cent, to $35.90 on 11.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up $1.27, or 6.29 per cent, to $21.46 on 6.6 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up $1.93, or 12.85 per cent, to $16.95 on 6.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 46 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $74.17 on 4.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down five cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $2.91 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: