CBS News fires political director for 'inappropriate' acts
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — CBS News has fired its political director, Steve Chaggaris, for "inappropriate
CBS News says in an emailed statement that "accounts" of his
The company did not specify what Chaggaris was accused of and declined to answer follow-up questions. Chaggaris was not immediately available for comment.
Chaggaris had led the news team's political coverage and appeared on-air. He was a longtime employee, having started at CBS News in 1999, with a two-year gap from 2010-2012 working for a news startup and Yahoo.
CBS News fired Charlie Rose in November from its morning show after several women accused him of unwanted sexual advances.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Fed-up passenger tired of waiting to disembark climbs onto wing through emergency exit
-
Canadian actress Ellen Page marries New York dance teacher Emma Portner
-
Schools, businesses shuttered as Atlantic Canada braces for powerful storm
-
Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police