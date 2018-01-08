Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,317.65, down 31.79 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 73 cents, or 5.55 per cent, to $13.89 on 23.2 million shares.

Avesoro Resources Inc. (TSX:ASO). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 16.67 per cent, to 3.5 cents on 16.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $5.86, or 17.24 per cent, to $39.86 on 13.6 million shares.

Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX:RGX). Chemicals. Up two cents, or 44.44 per cent, to 6.5 cents on 11.9 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $2.83, or 14.77 per cent, to $21.99 on 6.8 million shares.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSX:ANA). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 4.76 per cent, to 11 cents on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: