Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,317.65, down 31.79 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 73 cents, or 5.55 per cent, to $13.89 on 23.2 million shares.
Avesoro Resources Inc. (TSX:ASO). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 16.67 per cent, to 3.5 cents on 16.5 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $5.86, or 17.24 per cent, to $39.86 on 13.6 million shares.
Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX:RGX). Chemicals. Up two cents, or 44.44 per cent, to 6.5 cents on 11.9 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $2.83, or 14.77 per cent, to $21.99 on 6.8 million shares.
Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSX:ANA). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 4.76 per cent, to 11 cents on 4.8 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down 67 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $67.25 on 457,984 shares. The company says people who receive a $25 gift card intended as a goodwill gesture in light of its participation in a bread price-fixing scheme will have that sum deducted from any future court settlement. Loblaw announced the measure and several other restrictions as it opened registration for the cards.
