Andre Desmarais back at Power Corp. after medical leave last year
MONTREAL — Power Corp. of Canada says Andre Desmarais has resumed his full executive duties at the company.
Desmarais, deputy chairman, president and co-chief executive, had taken a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities at the conglomerate in April last year.
Power Corp. (TSX:POW) says Desmarais continued to be involved in major issues affecting the company last year and resumed his full duties on Jan. 3.