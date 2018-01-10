Business

Andre Desmarais back at Power Corp. after medical leave last year

Power Corporation Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Paul Desmarais, left, and Deputy Chairman, President and Co-CEO Andre Desmarais arrive for the company's annual general meeting in Montreal on May 13, 2016. Power Corp. of Canada says Andre Desmarais has resumed his full executive duties at the company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — Power Corp. of Canada says Andre Desmarais has resumed his full executive duties at the company.

Desmarais, deputy chairman, president and co-chief executive, had taken a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities at the conglomerate in April last year.

Power Corp. (TSX:POW) says Desmarais continued to be involved in major issues affecting the company last year and resumed his full duties on Jan. 3.

