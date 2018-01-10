Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,247.95, down 71.29 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 30 cents, or 2.20 per cent, to $13.33 on 13.9 million shares.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSX:AAR.UN). Real Estate. Unchanged at $8.09 on 12.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $2.97 on 9.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 15 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $41.92 on 7.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 47 cents, or 4.49 per cent, to $10.94 on 7.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down 31 cents, or 1.35 per cent, to $22.58 on 6.2 million shares. The licensed marijuana producer says it stands by its decision to invest south of the border, despite a recent U.S. cannabis crackdown and a warning from Canada's biggest exchange operator that cross-border pot firms could face a delisting. The comment from Aphria's CEO Vic Neufeld comes less than a week after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-era memo that suggested that the federal government would not intervene in states where the drug is legal. This guidance, known as the Cole Memorandum, opened the door for several states to legalize the drug for medicinal and recreational use but marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

