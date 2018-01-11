Florida House: Hand over records from Emeril's show now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House is demanding the producer of a television show hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to turn over records in five days or risk hefty fines and even jail.

The House voted Thursday to issue a subpoena for the records.

Lawmakers are asking for years of records detailing how the show spent millions paid out by the state's tourism agency — and how much was paid to Lagasse. Lawyers for producer Pat Roberts and his company MAT Media contend that he could be sued if the information is revealed.