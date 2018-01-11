German economy grows by a robust 2.2 per cent in 2017
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Official data show that the German economy, Europe's biggest, accelerated last year to grow by 2.2
The growth figure released Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office was the strongest since 2011, when the economy grew by 3.7
The statistics office didn't immediately release a figure for fourth-quarter growth in its preliminary 2017 report.
An official reading is expected next month, after economic data for December become available.