German economy grows by a robust 2.2 per cent in 2017

BERLIN — Official data show that the German economy, Europe's biggest, accelerated last year to grow by 2.2 per cent .

The growth figure released Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office was the strongest since 2011, when the economy grew by 3.7 per cent . Gross domestic product expanded by 1.9 per cent in 2016 and 1.7 per cent in 2015.

The statistics office didn't immediately release a figure for fourth-quarter growth in its preliminary 2017 report.