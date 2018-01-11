Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Telecommunications and media. Down 78 cents, or 2.79 per cent, to $27.16 on 2.8 million shares. The Calgary-based cable, internet and satellite company is a relatively new player in Canada's wireless market but president Jay Mehr told analysts he thinks Freedom Mobile is ready to take on the Big Three. The arrival of Apple devices last month saw a big boost in wireless subscribers compared to the quarter before it landed the iPhone. Shaw added 34,000 wireless subscribers from September-November, bringing its total number of wireless customers to 1.18 million. Wireless revenue for the quarter climbed 26.8 per cent to $175 million. The company reported a consolidated first-quarter profit of $114 million, or 22 cents per diluted share of net income, up from $89 million, or 18 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $1.25 billion, up from $1.22 billion.