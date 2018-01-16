Canadian Western Agribition in Regina spurs Saskatchewan economy: report

REGINA — A new study says Canadian Western Agribition in Regina pumped $73 million into Saskatchewan's economy last year.

The annual event is the largest livestock show in Canada and features beef cattle, horses, bison, sheep, goats and an agribusiness trade show.

Agribition CEO Chris Lane says the show's economic impact has jumped $17 million since the last study two years ago.

He says livestock is the core business during the show but there are other transactions, such as farm machinery.

The study says Agribition attracted 125,000 visitors, including more than 53,000 from out of province.