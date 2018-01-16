Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,298.88, down 72.93 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 41 cents, or 3.57 per cent, to $11.91 on 25.7 million shares.
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT). Miner. Up six cents, or 75.00 per cent, to 14 cents on 10.3 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $36.52 on 9.8 million shares.
Royal Nickel Corp. (TSX:RNX). Miner. Up one cent, or 4.00 per cent, to 26 cents on 9.3 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down five cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $21.65 on 9.02 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.33 per cent, to $3.06 on 6.7 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Agriculture. Down 54 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $65.96 on 799,407 shares. The fertilizer giant says it plans to sell all of its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd. in a secondary share offering for an expected US$700 million. The sale comes as one of the requirements set out by global regulators for Potash Corp. and Agrium Inc. to merge to become Nutrien.
Yellow Pages Ltd. (TSX:Y). Publishing. Up six cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $8.27 on 40,636 shares. The Montreal-based company has cut another 500 jobs across the country as it continues to struggle with a shift of consumer preferences from print to digital directories. The job losses, which took effect Tuesday, are on top of 300 positions that were eliminated in October 2015.
