US industrial production rose 0.9 per cent in December

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says U.S. industrial production rose 0.9 per cent in December, pulled higher by a surge in utility output, another sign of health for the American economy.

Utility production shot up 5.6 per cent last month, the most since March 2017, as a severe cold snap hit the East and Midwest at the year's end. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1 per cent , the fourth straight monthly increase, helped by a healthy uptick in production of cars, trucks and auto parts. Mining production rose 1.6 per cent , largely because of an increase in extraction of oil and natural gas.

Overall industrial production — including manufacturing, mining and utilities — rose 3.6 per cent over the past year. It was the best annual performance since 2010.

The U.S. economy is looking healthy. Growth clocked in at a 3.2 per cent annual pace from July through September after growing 3.1 per cent in the second quarter. Unemployment is at a 17-year low of 4.1 per cent . Factories added 196,000 jobs last year, the most since 2014.