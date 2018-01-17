US industrial production rose 0.9 per cent in December

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says U.S. industrial production rose 0.9
per cent
in December, pulled higher by a surge in utility output, another sign of health for the American economy.
Utility production shot up 5.6
per cent
last month, the most since March 2017, as a severe cold snap hit the East and Midwest at the year's end. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1
per cent
, the fourth straight monthly increase, helped by a healthy uptick in production of cars, trucks and auto parts. Mining production rose 1.6
per cent
, largely because of an increase in extraction of oil and natural gas.
Overall industrial production — including manufacturing, mining and utilities — rose 3.6
per cent
over the past year. It was the best annual performance since 2010.
The U.S. economy is looking healthy. Growth clocked in at a 3.2
per cent
annual pace from July through September after growing 3.1
per cent
in the second quarter. Unemployment is at a 17-year low of 4.1
per cent
. Factories added 196,000 jobs last year, the most since 2014.
Industrial production picked up at the end of 2017 after being held down by the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. American industry was running at 77.9
per cent
of capacity last month, the highest since February 2015.