'The Shape of Water' wins top Producers Guild Award
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top
The Producers Guild Awards were held Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and has often predicted the eventual best picture Oscar winner.
"The Shape of Water" was up against "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," ''Lady Bird," ''Get Out," ''Dunkirk," ''The Post," ''Call Me By Your Name," ''The Big Sick," ''I, Tonya" ''Wonder Woman," ''Molly's Game."
The ceremony also gave special
Other winners Saturday included Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Disney and Pixar's "Coco," the Jane Goodall documentary "Jane," the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver."