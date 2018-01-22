IMF hikes outlook for global growth for 2017 to 3.7 per cent
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is upgrading the outlook for the world economy, noting surprisingly strong growth in Europe and Asia and predicting that U.S. tax cuts will give the American economy a short-term boost.
The IMF on Monday forecast global growth of 3.7
The international lending agency says 120 countries, representing three-quarters of world economic output, enjoyed economic growth in 2017, creating the broadest global expansion in seven years. World trade is expanding, and consumers are more confident.
The IMF expects the U.S. growth to accelerate to 2.7
