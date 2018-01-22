Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,347.98, down 5.48 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up $1.02, or 7.57 per cent, to $14.50 on 22.6 million shares. CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) (up $3.02, or 8.69 per cent, to $37.79 on 811,894 shares) says its truce with rival medical marijuana company Aurora Cannabis will continue past the original Monday deadline. The Saskatoon-based company has been fending off a hostile takeover by Aurora, which wants CanniMed to abandon its friendly takeover of Newstrike Resources Ltd.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX:PMN). Medical diagnostics and research. Up 17 cents, or 48.57 per cent, to 52 cents on 17.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $3.15 on 13.6 million shares.

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSX:RNX). Miner. Up 2.5 cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 35 cents on 10.5 million shares.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Oil and gas. Unchanged at 38 cents on 8.3 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down six cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $8.75 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: