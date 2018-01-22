Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.7 per cent in November
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.7 per cent in November to $63.6 billion.
The food, beverage and tobacco subsector led the increase, rising 1.9 per cent to $12.2 billion.
Another major reason for the increase was the motor vehicle and parts subsector, which climbed 0.7 per cent to $12.0 billion.
Sales were up in six of seven subsectors, representing 99 per cent of wholesale sales.
In terms of volume, wholesale sales increased 0.5 per cent.
Regionally, Ontario led the way as it saw sales climb 1.7 per cent to $32.9 billion in November, while sales in Quebec and British Columbia fell 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.
