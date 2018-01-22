Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.7 per cent in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.7 per cent in November to $63.6 billion.

The food, beverage and tobacco subsector led the increase, rising 1.9 per cent to $12.2 billion.

Another major reason for the increase was the motor vehicle and parts subsector, which climbed 0.7 per cent to $12.0 billion.

Sales were up in six of seven subsectors, representing 99 per cent of wholesale sales.

In terms of volume, wholesale sales increased 0.5 per cent.