Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,357.55, up 9.57 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 29 cents, or 2.00 per cent, to $14.79 on 25.2 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.15 on 10.5 million shares.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up 16 cents, or 3.89 per cent, to $4.27 on 7.3 million shares.
Royal Nickel Corp. (TSX:RNX). Miner. Down four cents, or 11.43 per cent, to 31 cents on 6.3 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 3.71 per cent, to $3.91 on 5.6 million shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 44 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $18.59 on 5.2 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Down 32 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $57.72 on 1.7 million shares. Subsidiary Bell Canada alerted some customers on Tuesday that their information has been illegally accessed in a data breach that appears to have compromised names and email addresses but no credit card or banking information.
Cara Operations Ltd. (TSX:CAO). Restaurants. Up $2.45, or 9.83 per cent, to $27.38 on 147,655 shares. The Vaughan, Ont.-based company is growing its restaurant empire yet again with a $200-million deal to buy Keg Restaurants Ltd., which operates a chain of 160 steakhouses. Cara and its franchisees operate 1,259 restaurants under brands that include Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's and East Side Mario's.
