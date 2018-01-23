Business

The big move on trade: How TPP deal injects new dynamic at NAFTA talks

MONTREAL — Canada's decision to sign onto a major multinational trade agreement without the United States has added a dramatic new wrinkle to the NAFTA process.

Negotiators are gathering to talk NAFTA in Montreal just as negotiators closed the new Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

The new TPP sets standards that aren't always compatible to U.S. goals for NAFTA — and in the case of autos actually moves in the opposite direction.

Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator is downplaying the effect on his work; Steve Verheul says the processes are separate, and the TPP hasn't come up yet in his work.

But Canadian auto-parts representative Flavio Volpe is furious with the new deal: he calls it a dumb move, at a sensitive moment.

Other observers are more optimistic — they say it helps Canada diversify its trade, becoming less reliant on the U.S., and showing its NAFTA negotiating adversary that it has other options for trade. 

