Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns

Twitter's chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.

Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Noto is considered a key part of the company's leadership team. Shares of Twitter Inc. slid more than 3 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Noto's duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.