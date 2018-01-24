SEC looking into $15 billion hit taken by General Electric

BOSTON — General Electric is being investigated by federal regulators for a $15 billion hit it took to cover miscalculations made by an insurance unit.

The company revealed last week that it would take a $6.2 billion charge in its fourth quarter after a subsidiary, North American Life & Health, underestimated how much it would cost to pay for the care of people who lived longer than projected.

During a conference call Wednesday to discuss its fourth-quarter earnings report, the CEO of GE Transportation said that the company had been notified that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the process that led to the mishap.