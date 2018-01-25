Canadian dollar continues rising as Toronto stock index slides lower

TORONTO — The loonie continued strengthening against a weakened greenback, as the Toronto stock index fell in late-morning trading amid rallying oil prices.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.35 cents US, up from an average price of 81.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.40 points to 16,225.81, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 91.15 points to 26,343.27. The S&P 500 index edged up 3.16 points to 2,840.70 and the Nasdaq composite index added 9.41 points to 7,424.47.

The March crude contract was up 80 cents to US$66.41 per barrel and the March natural gas contract added three cents to US$3.11 per mmBTU.