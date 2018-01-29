Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,094.72, down 144.50 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up six cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $3.60 on 19.23 million shares. Bombardier's unexpected win at the U.S. International Trade Commission could accelerate the merger talks between Boeing and Embraer in order to offer an alternative to the C Series, some industry analysts say. They say Boeing's efforts to acquire the smaller aircraft manufacturer suggests it takes the 100- to 150-seat market seriously and that it acknowledges its offering is a weak alternative.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 33 cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $12.96 on 14.8 million shares.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX:PMN). Medical diagnostics and research. Up 22.5 cents, or 45.45 per cent, to 72 cents on 6.7 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down $1.17, or 5.80 per cent, to $18.99 on 5.8 million shares. The licensed marijuana producer has struck an $826-million deal to buy Nuuvera Inc. to fuel its international expansion efforts. Nuuvera, which is in the final stages under Health Canada's process to become a licensed marijuana producer, has business relationships in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, including a license to import medical cannabis to Italy for sales to domestic pharmacies.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT). Miner. Down 1.5 cents, or 7.69 per cent, to 18 cents on 5.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down $1.99, or 5.67 per cent, to $33.10 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Fuel cell technology. Up $1.25, or 33.69 per cent, to $4.96 on 2.1 million shares. The fuel cell company fought back against a short seller's report that questions the company's prospects. Ballard says it expects to report record annual revenue of approximately $120 million, based on preliminary unaudited financial statements for its 2017 financial year. Last week, Spruce Point Capital released a report on Ballard with a "strong sell" recommendation.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Agriculture. Down 36 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $66.22 on 359,696 shares. The Canadian fertilizer giant announced it was acquiring Brazil-based specialty plant nutrition company Agrichem. Terms were not disclosed.