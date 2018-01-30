Loblaw shares downgraded to hold after new generic drug deal reached

Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s shares fell more than three per cent after its stock was downgraded once details on a long-awaited deal to reduce generic drug costs emerged.

Desjardins Group lowered its target price for the grocery-and-pharmacy retailer to $76 per share, from $84, and cut its recommendation to hold.

"Loblaw has experienced a confluence of headwinds," wrote Keith Howlett, an analyst with Desjardins Capital Markets in a note Tuesday. He pointed to a $190 million impact due to rising minimum wage, somewhere between $75 million and $150 million in initial costs to address its participation in an alleged industry-wide bread price-fixing scandal, and the impact of drug reform.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents the provinces, territories and federal governments, and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association announced Monday they reached an agreement that will see the prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs discounted by up to 90 per cent of their brand name equivalents.

Desjardins estimates drug reform will add $220 million in costs for Loblaw.

The deal is at the high end of the range that the industry expected, wrote Irene Nattel, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. She also dropped her target price to $84, from $87.

Loblaw shares shed $2.11 or 3.05 per cent by Tuesday afternoon to $67.10.

The company had started to implement measures to mitigate the impending drug reform, but until Monday the details of the plan were unclear, said Nattel, pointing out the benefit of removing that uncertainty.

Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but management has previously noted the possible impact of generic drug pricing changes.

The company expects "significant incremental external pressures" on its business model in 2018, including minimum wage, said Richard Dufresne, Loblaw's then-chief financial officer, during the company's third-quarter conference call in November.

Loblaw expected additional health-care reform to significant impact its pharmacy business, he said, but the impact was still unclear.

No single initiative will offset "the significant industry headwinds," he said, but the company has made progress to mitigate them.

"But, depending on how health-care reform plays out, we expect we have not covered all of it."

