US home prices post 6.2 per cent increase
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose a sharply in November, lifted by a shortage of homes on the market.
Standard & Poor's said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index increased 6.2
Seattle saw 12.7
The national housing index has registered annual gains of 5
David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, noted that housing construction is running well below historical levels. "Without more supply, home prices may continue to substantially outpace inflation," he said.
The national index is running 6.1
The higher prices and shortage of inventory may be denting sales. And a December cold snap may have kept buyers out of the market. The Commerce Department reported last week that new-home sales skidded 9.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millennials living at home are draining their parents' bank accounts: study
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party
-
Albertans say no to National Day of Remembrance and Action on Islamophobia: Poll
-