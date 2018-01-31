Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,951.67, down 3.84 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up eight cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $11.70 on 20.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $3.48 on 6.9 million shares. U.S.-based aircraft giant Boeing Co. says it is waiting for the U.S. International Trade Commission to publish reasons for its trade dispute decision favouring Bombardier before deciding its next steps, including whether to launch a new petition.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 54 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $31.02 on 5.8 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up two cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $1.62 on 5.47 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Down 18 cents, or 1.82 per cent, to $9.70 on 5.46 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 45 cents, or 2.87 per cent, to $15.21 on 5.02 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down 12 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $81.72 on 1.9 million shares. Tangerine is set to become the official and exclusive bank of the Toronto Raptors in July in the latest sports-related marketing play by parent company Scotiabank. The partnership announced today comes after Scotiabank announced a 20-year deal with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which includes renaming the Raptors' home stadium from the Air Canada Centre to Scotiabank Arena in July.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Oil and gas. Up 21 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $44.56 on 2.2 million shares. About 400 jobs are expected to disappear at the company's oilsands mines in northern Alberta as it deploys driverless ore-hauling trucks to replace the ones workers operate now.