US pending home sales rose 0.5 per cent in December

WASHINGTON — The pace of Americans signing contracts to buy homes increased for a third straight month in December, raising an index of pending home sales by 0.5 per cent .

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales reached 110.1, up from a revised 109.6 in November. The index is now at its highest level since registering 111.3 in March.

More Americans are looking for homes as the economy has improved, though a shrinking supply of properties on the market has made the hunt difficult and driven up prices.

Low borrowing costs have somewhat offset the rise in home prices. But mortgage giant Freddie Mac said last week that the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose for a third straight week to 4.15 per cent . That's the highest average rate since March.

The number of signed contracts rose in the South and West in December but declined in the Northeast and Midwest. A 5.1 per cent decline in the Northeast was offset by a 2.6 per cent gain in the South and a 1.5 per cent increase in the West. Pending sales in the Midwest declined slightly by 0.3 per cent .