US pending home sales rose 0.5 per cent in December
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The pace of Americans signing contracts to buy homes increased for a third straight month in December, raising an index of pending home sales by 0.5
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales reached 110.1, up from a revised 109.6 in November. The index is now at its highest level since registering 111.3 in March.
More Americans are looking for homes as the economy has improved, though a shrinking supply of properties on the market has made the hunt difficult and driven up prices.
Low borrowing costs have somewhat offset the rise in home prices. But mortgage giant Freddie Mac said last week that the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose for a third straight week to 4.15
The number of signed contracts rose in the South and West in December but declined in the Northeast and Midwest. A 5.1
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales typically follow a month or two after a signed contract.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Halifax police charge man after he accidentally shoots himself in leg
-
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur ‘undoubtedly believed he had outsmarted everyone’