Wages rise at 2.6 per cent in 2017 despite Q4 slowdown
WASHINGTON — U.S. workers' wages and benefits grew 2.6
The 12-month gain in wages and benefits came despite a slight slowdown at the end of last year with wages and benefits rising 0.6
In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump touted the rise in wages as an accomplishment of his economic program. But private economists contend that wages should be rising at a faster pace given that unemployment is now at a 17-year low of 4.1
The gain in the employment cost index showed that wages and salaries were up 2.5
Most economists believe that wages should be increasing at a faster pace given the drop in the jobless rate to 4.1
The employment cost index, which tracks wages and compensation benefits, last rose faster than 2.6
