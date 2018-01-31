Wages rise at 2.6 per cent in 2017 despite Q4 slowdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. workers' wages and benefits grew 2.6 per cent last year, the fastest 12-month pace since the spring of 2015.

The 12-month gain in wages and benefits came despite a slight slowdown at the end of last year with wages and benefits rising 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, a tiny dip from a 0.7 per cent gain in the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Still, the 12-month gain was an improvement from a 2.2 per cent gain for the 12 months ending in December 2016.

In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump touted the rise in wages as an accomplishment of his economic program. But private economists contend that wages should be rising at a faster pace given that unemployment is now at a 17-year low of 4.1 per cent .

The gain in the employment cost index showed that wages and salaries were up 2.5 per cent for the 12 months ending in December while benefits such as employer contributions to health insurance and pension plans rose 2.5 per cent . Wages and salaries make up about 70 per cent of compensation costs while benefits make up the other 30 per cent .

Most economists believe that wages should be increasing at a faster pace given the drop in the jobless rate to 4.1 per cent . The last time unemployment was this low, in the late 1990s, average hourly pay, another measure of wages, was rising at a 4 per cent pace. Hourly wages rose 2.5 per cent in 2017, down from a 2016 gain of 2.9 per cent , according to a separate Labor Department report.