Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,606.03, down 254.89 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down $1.72, or 16.83 per cent, to $8.50 on 41.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $3.44, or 12.49 per cent, to $24.11 on 12.2 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Down 23 cents, or 6.20 per cent, to $3.48 on 9.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down $1.60, or 10.34 per cent, to $13.88 on 8.7 million shares. The Canadian licensed marijuana producer has inked a $20-million deal to sell its stake in Arizona cannabis company Copperstate Farms to an affiliated U.S. firm as Aphria looks to reduce its direct involvement in medical pot south of the border. As part of the deal announced Friday, Aphria has agreed to sell its minority interest in Copperstate to Liberty Health Sciences Inc., an investor and operator in the U.S. medical cannabis market. Aphria holds a minority stake in Liberty.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 47 cents, or 16.91 per cent, to $2.31 on 6.8 million shares. The parent company of loyalty card Aeroplan faced another brutal day on the Toronto Stock Market after rating agency DBRS warned about a possible downgrade on the sale of its Nectar business at a substantial loss. Aimia sold Nectar to British retailer Sainsbury, which was a founding partner of the program in 2002, for $105 million. Net proceeds are expected to be just $34 million. The Montreal-based company purchased Nectar in 2007 for about $755 million.