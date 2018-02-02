Tech companies lead stocks sharply lower in early trading
Stocks fell sharply in early trading Friday, putting the market on track for its worst week in two years, as several large companies sank after reporting weak earnings. Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Google's parent company, Alphabet, all dropped. Bond yields shot higher after the government reported another month of strong job gains, further stoking fears of inflation and worries that higher interest rates could weigh on companies and stock prices. Crude oil prices headed lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 29 points, or 1
JOBS DATA: U.S. employers added a robust 200,000 jobs in January, slightly above market expectations for a 185,000 increase. Meanwhile wages rose at the fastest pace in more than eight years, suggesting employers are competing more fiercely for workers. The figures point to an economy on strong footing even in its ninth year of expansion, fueled by global economic growth and healthy consumer spending at home.
FED IMPLICATIONS: The pickup in hourly wages, along with a recent uptick in inflation, may make it more likely the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates more quickly in the coming months.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices declined again Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS: Google's parent company Alphabet slumped 4.6
FALLING SHORT: Exxon Mobil dropped 5.7
X FACTOR: Apple declined 2.6
HOLIDAY BOOST: Amazon climbed 4.6
ENERGY: Oil futures declined. Benchmark U.S. crude slid 41 cents to $65.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 91 cents, or 1.3
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.30 yen from 109.42 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.2456 from $1.2502.
BITCOIN: The price of bitcoin was down 4.7
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe declined. Germany's DAX slid 1.1
