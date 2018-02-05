After a bad week, US stock indexes slip again, led by banks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. indexes slipped in early trading Monday, following global markets lower. Banks are leading the way lower after the Federal Reserve hit Wells Fargo with new sanctions over a scandal that involved opening millions of
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 12 points, or 0.5
The S&P 500 is down about 4.5
Investors are worried about evidence of rising inflation in the U.S. Increased inflation might push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly, which could slow down economic growth. They're also worried about higher bond yields, which make it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money, and also make bonds more appealing to investors versus stocks.
WELLS FARGO PLUNGES: Wells Fargo dropped $5.25, or 8.2
Other financial companies also sank. Berkshire Hathaway fell $5.93, or 2.8
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 81 cents, or 1.2
Exxon Mobil lost $1.91, or 2.3
FINAL OFFER: Chipmaker Broadcom raised its offer for competitor Qualcomm to $121 billion in cash and stock, or $82 per share, and called the bid its best and final offer. It had offered $103 billion for Qualcomm, and that company says it will review the bid. Broadcom rose $3.23, or 1.4
BONDS: Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.85
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110 yen from 110.28 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2405 from $1.2451.
GERMAN COALITION TALKS: Stocks in Europe also fell as German political parties struggled to form a government. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the
Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.1
ASIA: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.6
____
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
-
Tristan Cleveland: Cornwallis took big step off pedestal, but next steps will be harder
-
Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police