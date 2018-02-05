Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,334.81, down 271.22 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 75 cents, or 8.82 per cent, to $9.25 on 53.8 million shares. The Edmonton-based licensed marijuana producer has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd., which plans to launch a brand of marijuana retail outlets as Canada moves to legalize the drug for recreational use later this year. Under the deal, Aurora will acquire a 19.9 per cent stake in the liquor store operator for $103.5 million through a non-brokered private placement.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 10 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $24.21 on 12.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up 17 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $14.05 on 12.4 million shares. The Canadian licensed marijuana producer has signed a deal to sell part of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. as it works to reduce its investments in the United States where cannabis remains illegal under federal law.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 13 cents, or 3.93 per cent, to $3.18 on 7.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 44 cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $24.83 on 5.9 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down 16 cents, or 3.60 per cent, to $4.28 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH). Insurance. Down $11.74, or 1.84 per cent, to $628.01 on 45,780 shares. Fairfax has signed a deal to buy part of Carillion Canada, which filed for court protection from creditors last month. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. Under the transaction, Fairfax said Monday it will acquire Carillion's facilities management business that provides services to airports, commercial and retail properties, defence facilities, health care facilities and oil, gas and mining clients.