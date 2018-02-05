Short-form extension of 'Letterkenny' set for Bell Media's SnackableTV app
TORONTO — Bell Media has launched a new app for short-form video that will include an original series connected to the hit hoser comedy "Letterkenny."
The company says the series on SnackableTV will be a short-form extension of "Letterkenny," which streams on CraveTV.
SnackableTV is available for iOS and Android users and is free to consumers.
It features exclusive short-form content from brands including HBO, Comedy Central and Just For Laughs.
The app is also the Canadian home for the Laugh Out Loud comedy network, a partnership between comedy star Kevin Hart and Lionsgate.
