Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,363.93, up 29.12 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up $2.28, or 24.65 per cent, to $11.53 on 36.8 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down $2.28, or 28.68 per cent, to $5.67 on 17.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $4.59, or 18.96 per cent, to $28.80 on 9.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 27 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $25.10 on 9.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.18 on 9.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $2.59, or 18.43 per cent, to $16.64 on 7.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Agriculture. Down $1.76, or 2.91 per cent, to $58.67 on 1.9 million shares. The Canadian fertilizer giant says it plans to keep its six potash mines running for now even as it looks to shift production to its most efficient operations. The company, which formed at the start of the year out of the merger of Potash Corp. and Agrium Inc., says it will however look at the end of the year whether it makes sense to close any of its smaller, more costly mines.