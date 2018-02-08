Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,065.61, down 264.97 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Unchanged at $11.15 on 22.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $25.09 on 8.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.14 per cent, to $3.20 on 7.6 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Up 63 cents, or 12.55 per cent, to $5.65 on 5.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 60 cents, or 5.74 per cent, to $9.85 on 5.44 million shares.