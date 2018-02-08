Salesforce will invest $2B over 5 years to grow its Canadian business

Customer relations management company Salesforce says it will invest $2 billion in its Canadian business over the next five years.

The San Francisco, Calif.-based firm says it will increase its headcount, real estate footprint and data centre capacity to support its growing customer base in the country.

Salesforce currently employs more than 1,300 people in Canada and more than 6,000 local companies use its services.

The company made the announcement ahead of a meeting between its CEO Marc Benioff, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other business leaders.

The meeting will take place at the company's San Francisco headquarters.