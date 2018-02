Twitter posts big numbers in the fourth quarter, shares soar

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $91.1 million, swinging to a profit a year after reporting millions in losses last year.

Shares of Twitter Inc. soared 13 per cent before the opening bell Thursday.

The San Francisco company's per-share profit was 12, or 19 cents when adjusted for one-time gains and costs. That's a nickel better than Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue, at $731.6 million, also easily topped expectations $690.3 million.

_____