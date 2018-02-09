Amazon names female NBC exec to head studios unit

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon has hired former NBC executive Jennifer Salke to head its Amazon Studios unit, four months after former chief Roy Price resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct made by a producer.

Salke, who has been president of NBC Entertainment since July 2011, was touted for shepherding dramas such as the Emmy-nominated series "This Is Us" at the network. She also launched "Female Forward," an annual NBC initiative to promote the advancement of female directors in scripted TV series.