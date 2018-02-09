Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,034.53, down 31.08 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 18 cents, or 1.61 per cent, to $11.33 on 25 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 48 cents, or 4.87 per cent, to $9.37 on 9.3 million shares.

BioAmber Inc. (TSX:BIOA). Chemicals. Down 12.5 cents, or 52.08 per cent, to 11.5 cents on 8.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $3.13 on 7.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.02, or 3.76 per cent, to $28.17 on 6.9 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up nine cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $7.87 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: