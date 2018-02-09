Business

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,034.53, down 31.08 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 18 cents, or 1.61 per cent, to $11.33 on 25 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 48 cents, or 4.87 per cent, to $9.37 on 9.3 million shares.

BioAmber Inc. (TSX:BIOA). Chemicals. Down 12.5 cents, or 52.08 per cent, to 11.5 cents on 8.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $3.13 on 7.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.02, or 3.76 per cent, to $28.17 on 6.9 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up nine cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $7.87 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX:ARE). Engineering and construction. Up one cent, or 0.05 per cent, to $19.50 on 258,808 shares. The Calgary-based company is pushing back against criticism of the sale of the company to Chinese state-owned firm CCCC International Holding Ltd. The proposed $1.5-billion sale, which shareholders approved in December, has prompted calls for a formal national security review and still requires clearance through the Investment Canada Act. The security concerns stems in part from Aecon's work in the nuclear industry.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular