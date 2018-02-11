Russia scrubs cargo ship launch to space station
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia has scrubbed the planned launch of an unmanned cargo spacecraft that was to have delivered tons of supplies to the International Space Station.
Preparations for the launch of the Progress ship from the Baikonur complex in Kazakhstan appeared to be proceeding smoothly Sunday until less than a minute before the liftoff. There was no immediate information on the reason for the decision not to launch. It was unclear when a new launch attempt could occur.
The Russian spacecraft carry fuel, food and other supplies to the ISS. This one was to have attempted a new fast route to the station, docking 3.5 hours after launch after just two Earth orbits.
There are currently five astronauts aboard the ISS — two Russians, two Americans and one from Japan.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Jury begins deliberating fate of Saskatchewan farmer charged in fatal shooting
-
You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this Family Day long weekend
-
Movie theatres, Netflix style? It might be too good to survive
-
New phone-based scam targeting Canadians steals $5.1 million from five victims