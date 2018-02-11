Russia scrubs cargo ship launch to space station

MOSCOW — Russia has scrubbed the planned launch of an unmanned cargo spacecraft that was to have delivered tons of supplies to the International Space Station.

Preparations for the launch of the Progress ship from the Baikonur complex in Kazakhstan appeared to be proceeding smoothly Sunday until less than a minute before the liftoff. There was no immediate information on the reason for the decision not to launch. It was unclear when a new launch attempt could occur.

The Russian spacecraft carry fuel, food and other supplies to the ISS. This one was to have attempted a new fast route to the station, docking 3.5 hours after launch after just two Earth orbits.